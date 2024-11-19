Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Update

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Innovid Stock Up 1.8 %

CTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. 60,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,400. Innovid has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Innovid by 590.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Innovid during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

