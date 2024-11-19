Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 202,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $399.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.34 and a fifty-two week high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.