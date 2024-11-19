Fortis Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

