Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

EDBLW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

