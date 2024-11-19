Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
EDBLW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Edible Garden Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edible Garden
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.