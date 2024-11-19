Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Paula R. Meyer Sells 300 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Paula R. Meyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,603. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHIL

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 141.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.