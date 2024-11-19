Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 75278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $784.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.61 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.