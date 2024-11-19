Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arch Resources (ARCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arch Resources (NYSE: ARCH):

11/19/2024 – Arch Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Arch Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Arch Resources was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,046. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.71 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

