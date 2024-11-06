Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 298,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 68,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

