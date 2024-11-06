Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.81. 53,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 56,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 93.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

