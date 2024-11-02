Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.32

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3166 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCIT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.