Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.32

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3166 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

