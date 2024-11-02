Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CON)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of NYSE CON traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 375,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,429. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
