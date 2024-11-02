Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CON)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CON traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 375,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,429. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.50 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Further Reading

