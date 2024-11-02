Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.30 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.13), with a volume of 15,719 shares.

Princess Private Equity Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a €0.36 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,666.67%.

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

