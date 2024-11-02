Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.36 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.75). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 108,755 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The firm has a market cap of £70.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

