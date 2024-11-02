Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.39 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.40). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 94,043 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 170 ($2.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria
Victoria Trading Down 1.6 %
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.