Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.39 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.40). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.46), with a volume of 94,043 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 170 ($2.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria

Victoria Trading Down 1.6 %

Victoria Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.43. The firm has a market cap of £111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.