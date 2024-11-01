iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. 64,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,159. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.