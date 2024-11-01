iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. 64,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,159. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
