Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Verbund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $16.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Verbund has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.
About Verbund
