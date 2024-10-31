Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $16.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646. Verbund has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

