Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) COO Christine Zedelmayer Sells 15,000 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 15,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $18,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,057.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ EQ remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 272,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.83. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equillium stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Free Report ) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Equillium worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equillium

Equillium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.