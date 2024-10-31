Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) COO Christine Zedelmayer Sells 15,000 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 15,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $18,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,057.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Equillium Price Performance
NASDAQ EQ remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 272,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.83. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
