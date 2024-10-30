Populous Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $85,613.57 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

