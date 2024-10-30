Itaconix (LON:ITX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 118.25 ($1.53), with a volume of 17842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.61).

The company has a market cap of £15.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2,650.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

