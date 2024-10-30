OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

OI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

OI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.0755 dividend. This is an increase from OI’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

About OI

Oi SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services.

