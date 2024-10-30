Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

