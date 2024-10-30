iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.31 and last traded at $91.23, with a volume of 123505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.28.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

