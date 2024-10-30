Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 238% compared to the typical daily volume of 959 call options.
Marqeta Stock Performance
Shares of MQ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 2,117,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,528. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marqeta
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.11.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
