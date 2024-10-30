Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $238.92 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $577.10 million and $238.92 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,283.38 or 0.99557808 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,133.97 or 0.99352017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Goatseus Maximus

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,998,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,998,312.663627. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.67062499 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $259,453,771.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

