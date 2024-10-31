Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147,792 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after buying an additional 342,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after buying an additional 495,999 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,053,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 529,121 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.99. 290,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,799. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

