SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,515 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $41,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

SPTM traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.83. 47,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $71.56.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

