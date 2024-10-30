Hermez Network Price Hits $3.87 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00005353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $141.23 million and approximately $26,601.18 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.89350379 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,096.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

