Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CROX. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Crocs Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CROX traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $109.66. 2,460,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,112. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after buying an additional 142,944 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,634,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 89,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,141,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

