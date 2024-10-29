ALEX Lab (ALEX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.01 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALEX Lab has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72,376.40 or 0.98409062 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,680.56 or 0.97462944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.10892577 USD and is up 18.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,529,960.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

