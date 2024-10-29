AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.04 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0396 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.95.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
