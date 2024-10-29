Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 651,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cosmos Health Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:COSM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 147,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 5.70. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

