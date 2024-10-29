International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

ICAGY traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 16,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,961. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 126.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICAGY

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.