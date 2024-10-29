ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, November 6th (NYSEARCA:USD)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

NYSEARCA USD traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, reaching $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 343,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.05. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $170.13.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $268,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.