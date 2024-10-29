Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,490.65 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $48.11 million and $7,490.65 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00101176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, "Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

