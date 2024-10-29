SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

