Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TARK traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.49. 22,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,838. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.