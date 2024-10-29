Oasis Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21.12 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $468.98 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.51 or 0.03686309 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00037700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

