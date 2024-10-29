Kava 1-Day Volume Reaches $16.96 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $357.01 million and $16.96 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00037657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,672 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

