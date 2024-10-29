Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $117.43 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $117.43 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,600,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,520,798 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

