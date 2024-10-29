Inscription Capital LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,311,545,000 after buying an additional 170,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after buying an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $708.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $812.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $904.42. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $582.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

