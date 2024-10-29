Inscription Capital LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 182,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 42,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

