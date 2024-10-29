Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$9.95 and a 12-month high of C$9.95.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

