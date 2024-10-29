Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$9.95 and a 12-month high of C$9.95.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
