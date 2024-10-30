Sapphire Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $174.02 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,938,179,591 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,695,768 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

