Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 319,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 19.01% of Tema Oncology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tema Oncology ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

