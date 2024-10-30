Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Declines By 18.2%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CFSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 3,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887. CFSB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of 689.69 and a beta of 0.10.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.27%.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

