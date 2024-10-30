Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,695. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

