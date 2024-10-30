Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $38,593.50.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,367,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,695. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 288.79 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
