ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock to Split on Wednesday, November 6th (NYSEARCA:RXL)

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. 1,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

