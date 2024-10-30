Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $34.23 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00053018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,548,357 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

