Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $520,168.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total transaction of $520,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,084. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48.

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,542. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.89. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

