Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDIOW remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
