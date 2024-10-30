Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Up 19.8% in October

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDIOW remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

